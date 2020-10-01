 Skip to main content
Florence police arrest burglary suspect
Florence police arrest burglary suspect

Burglary Investigation

Florence Police Monday morning investigate several burglaries that took place Spruce Street in Florence.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence man sought by the Florence Police Department was taken into custody without incident within hours after the agency made a plea to the public through the media.

Florence police arrested, without incident, Deshaun Cade upon whom they had warrants for first-degree burglary, grand larceny under $10,000 and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature in addition to wanting to talk with about a series of burglaries that took place in the Timrod Park area neighborhoods.

Deshaun Cade

He was arrested on Elm Street near Railroad Avenue, Florence police Capt. Mike Brant wrote in a media advisory. 

The burglary charge stemmed from an incident on the night Aug. 31, when Cade allegedly entered a residence in the 400 block of Warley Street and took electronics and a firearm, Brandt wrote. 

The grand larceny and assault and battery charges stemmed from an incident on Aug. 7 when Cade allegedly hit the victim with a metal pipe during an argument, then let the scene in the victim’s vehicle, according to the advisory.

