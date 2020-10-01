Florence police arrest burglary suspect

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence man sought by the Florence Police Department was taken into custody without incident within hours after the agency made a plea to the public through the media.

Florence police arrested, without incident, Deshaun Cade upon whom they had warrants for first-degree burglary, grand larceny under $10,000 and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature in addition to wanting to talk with about a series of burglaries that took place in the Timrod Park area neighborhoods.

He was arrested on Elm Street near Railroad Avenue, Florence police Capt. Mike Brant wrote in a media advisory.

The burglary charge stemmed from an incident on the night Aug. 31, when Cade allegedly entered a residence in the 400 block of Warley Street and took electronics and a firearm, Brandt wrote.

The grand larceny and assault and battery charges stemmed from an incident on Aug. 7 when Cade allegedly hit the victim with a metal pipe during an argument, then let the scene in the victim’s vehicle, according to the advisory.