 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence Police arrest Effingham man following reports of car tampering
0 comments

Florence Police arrest Effingham man following reports of car tampering

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — An Effingham man remained in jail Wednesday afternoon following his Tuesday arrest in the 700 block of Rice Hope Cove.

Florence police officers went to the neighborhood about 5 a.m. in response to a report of someone tampering with vehicles, according to the police department.

Officers arrested Terrance Antonio Baker, 47, of2521 McElveen Lane, after a "foot pursuit and brief struggle," according to the department. He was found in possession of a pistol at the time he was taken into custody.

He was charged by Florence police with tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting arrest. According to the Florence County Detention Center's website, he has also been charged with violation of parole.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

DHEC: 48 Pee Dee schools report COVID cases
Local News

DHEC: 48 Pee Dee schools report COVID cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 527 new confirmed cases and 37 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 22 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable deaths.

Local News

Ad to highlight Jaime Harrison's China connection

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Carolinians will soon be seeing a new advertisement supporting Sen. Lindsey Graham in his reelection bid. Security is Strength political action committee announced Thursday morning that it would soon be debuting an ad titled "Too Close" on broadcast stations in Florence, Myrtle Beach, Greenville-Spartanburg, Columbia, and Charleston and cable and satellite systems across the state. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert