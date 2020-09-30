Florence Police arrest Effingham man following reports of car tampering

FLORENCE, S.C. — An Effingham man remained in jail Wednesday afternoon following his Tuesday arrest in the 700 block of Rice Hope Cove.
Florence police officers went to the neighborhood about 5 a.m. in response to a report of someone tampering with vehicles, according to the police department.
Officers arrested Terrance Antonio Baker, 47, of2521 McElveen Lane, after a "foot pursuit and brief struggle," according to the department. He was found in possession of a pistol at the time he was taken into custody.
He was charged by Florence police with tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting arrest. According to the Florence County Detention Center's website, he has also been charged with violation of parole.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.