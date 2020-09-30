Florence Police arrest Effingham man following reports of car tampering

FLORENCE, S.C. — An Effingham man remained in jail Wednesday afternoon following his Tuesday arrest in the 700 block of Rice Hope Cove.

Florence police officers went to the neighborhood about 5 a.m. in response to a report of someone tampering with vehicles, according to the police department.

Officers arrested Terrance Antonio Baker, 47, of2521 McElveen Lane, after a "foot pursuit and brief struggle," according to the department. He was found in possession of a pistol at the time he was taken into custody.

He was charged by Florence police with tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting arrest. According to the Florence County Detention Center's website, he has also been charged with violation of parole.