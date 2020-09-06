 Skip to main content
Florence Police arrest juvenile after fight, shots fired at trampoline park
Florence Police arrest juvenile after fight, shots fired at trampoline park

FLORENCE, S.C. − Florence police arrested a juvenile Saturday night following a report of a fight in progress with shots fired at Defy Trampoline Park.

Officers responded at 9:44 p.m. to the Second Loop Road business, according to a release from the agency.

The juvenile was charged with assaulting two police officers. No serious injuries were reported in the incident, according to the release.

This incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843–665–3191.

