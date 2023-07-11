FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Monday morning Florence bank robbery ended Monday afternoon with an arrest in Timmonsville.
At about 3 p.m. Florence Police Department's Emergency Response Team with support from the Florence County Sheriff's Office arrested Christian Baker at a Timmonsville residence on charges of armed robbery and kidnapping in connection with the Monday morning armed robbery of the Anderson Brothers Bank branch on Second Loop Road, according to a release from the agency.
Investigators said Baker entered the bank at 501 Second Loop Road with a mask on, indicated he had a weapon and demanded money.
No injuries were reported n the incident.