FLORENCE, S.C. − One person is in custody following a shooting Friday morning at a Florence motel.
Florence police responded to the Colonial Inn on South Irby Street before 10 a.m. to a shots fired call, said Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.
Police determined that there was an altercation at the back of the motel between Jadon Milligan and a second person, and after that altercation Milligan retrieved a gun and shot at the other person, Brandt said.
The other person left the area, and Brandt said officers are looking for them to find out if they were hit by the gunfire.
Milligan is charged, for now, with unlawful carry of a firearm and discharging a firearm in the city limits, Brandt said.
The investigation is ongoing and the charges could change, he said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
