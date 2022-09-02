Florence Police arrest suspect in fatal South Cashua Drive shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police officers with assistance from SLED agents Thursday arrested a suspect in the Tuesday night South Cashua Drive shooting that left one person dead and a second wounded.

Devon Shadon Isaac, 32, of 1503 Willow Trace Drive, Apt. F, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center at 1:41 a.m. Friday. He is charged with one count each of murder, attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the dead person as 26-year-old Kalique Allen of Florence. A woman with him at the time is listed in critical condition at a hospital, the coroner said.

Isaac will be arraigned before a Florence County magistrate but will need to have a hearing before a circuit court judge who will set bond, or not, on the murder and attempted murder charges.