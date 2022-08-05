Florence Police arrest suspect in Thursday Brunson Street shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was shot and a second arrested and charged following a Thursday night incident on Brunson Street.

Florence Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Brunson Street at about 10:30 p.m. to a reported shooting and, while en route, were notified a shooting victim had arrived at a Florence area emergency department.

"Officers learned that a vehicle pulled up to the location and opened fire. The suspects fled the scene and the victim was transported the hospital by a third-party," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in a release on the shooting.

Officers later arrested Tralishia Tameeka Skipper, 32, of 1018 West Sumter Street, and charged her with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the release. She is also charged with neglect of a child or helpless person, according to the Florence County Detention Center's Website.

She is currently held without bond until she has a bond hearing before a circuit court judge.