Florence Police arrest two people connected to March 1 Bradford Street shootings

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police Wednesday arrested two people in connection with a March 1 shooting on Bradford Street that sent two people, including one of the suspects, to the hospital.

At about 10 a.m. Florence Police arrested Tyrese Brander McKithen, without incident, on Tallulah Street on an outstanding warrant for accessory after the fact of a felony, according to a release from the agency,

At about 1 p.m., Tiandre Ya'sim Young turned himself into the Florence Police Department on outstanding warrants for attempted murder, possession of a stolen pistol, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carry of a pistol, and discharge of a firearm in the city, according to the release.

"Mr. McKithen and Mr. Young's charges stem from a (March 1) shooting on Bradford Street, which sent the victim and Mr. Young to the hospital with serious injuries," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in the release. "Mr. Young allegedly came to be location on Bradford Street and had an argument with the victim prior to shooting him. Mr. McKithen reportedly drove Mr. Young from the scene and assisted in concealing the firearms involved in the incident."

Neither person has had bond set, according to the Florence County Detention Center's Website.