Florence Police ask for help to find missing man

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing Florence man.
Timothy Deon Jordan, 33, was reported missing by family members and was last seen in the 900 block of Carver Street Sept. 19, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.
He is a black male, approximately 6’ 0” and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey and orange shirt and grey shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com.
