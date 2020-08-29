 Skip to main content
Florence Police ask for help to identify person
Florence Police ask for help to identify person

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify a man.

Florence Police want to question him in in connection with the Aug. 18 shoplifting of several items from the Refuel at 2401 W. Palmetto Street. "This subject reportedly pushed past the manager, knocking her over as he fled the store," according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

Please Identify

Florence Police investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify a man.

 Florence Police Department Photo
