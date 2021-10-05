 Skip to main content
Florence Police ask for public's help to find missing man
Florence Police ask for public's help to find missing man

Garrett Webb

Garrett Webb

 FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a Florence man who has been missing since Sept. 25.

Garrett Webb was last seen in the 100 block of Second Loop Road, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

Webb is a 29-year-old white male, 5’11”, 230 pounds, and bald.

Anyone with information on Webb’s location is asked to contact Sgt. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com.

