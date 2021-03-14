 Skip to main content
Florence police ask for public's help to find missing person, his child
Florence police ask for public's help to find missing person, his child

Robert Frye

FLORENCE, S.C. −Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing Florence juvenile and his 2-year-old child.

Robert Frye was reported missing by his mother, who last saw him Saturday evening at Sam's Club in Florence.

Frye has his 2-year-old child with him.

"Frye’s mother has been in contact with him by phone and neither he nor his 2-year-old-child are believed to be in immediate danger, however his mother is very concerned for his well being and is requesting assistance to locate him," Florence police Lt. Stephen Starling wrote in a media advisory on the missing person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. J. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com.

