Florence Police ask for public's help to identify person

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are asking for the public's assistance to identify someone wanted for questioning in connection with the theft of a change bucket and bottles of liquor.
The Sept. 25 incident took place at 507 Live at 507 South Irby Street, according to a release from the Florence Police Department. The suspect left the scene in a silver Chevy Malibu or Impala.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Herman of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Therman@cityofflorence.com.
