Florence Police ask for public's help to identify person
Florence Police ask for public's help to identify person

507 LIVE.JPG

Florence Police are asking for the public's assistance to identify someone wanted for questioning in connection with the theft of a change bucket and bottles of liquor.

 Florence Police Department Photo

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are asking for the public's assistance to identify someone wanted for questioning in connection with the theft of a change bucket and bottles of liquor.

The Sept. 25 incident took place at 507 Live at 507 South Irby Street, according to a release from the Florence Police Department. The suspect left the scene in a silver Chevy Malibu or Impala.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Herman of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Therman@cityofflorence.com.

Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The driver of a car that was the subject of a brief law enforcement pursuit died early Thursday morning in a crash that ended in a retention pond near the intersection of Freedom Boulevard and American Drive in Florence.

Local News

Man once accused of club shooting sues Lake City and its police department

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The man once accused of a shooting that sent two people to the hospital has sued Lake City and its police department for false arrest and malicious prosecution. Florence attorney Rose Mary Parham filed a lawsuit on behalf of Zahir Bouie Thursday evening in the Florence County Court of Common Pleas against Lake City and its police department. The lawsuit accuses the police department and the city of falsely arresting and maliciously prosecuting Bouie over a shooting that took place at a night club in Lake City on Sept. 20, 2019. 

