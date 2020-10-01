Florence police ask public's assistance to find burglary suspect

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence police are looking for a man on whom they have several outstanding warrants.

Florence police are looking for Deshaun Cade to serve him with warrants for first-degree burglary, grand larceny under $10,000 and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature in addition to being someone the agency wants to talk with about a series of burglaries that took place in the Timrod Park area neighborhoods.

The burglary charge stems from an incident on the night Aug. 31, when Cade allegedly entered a residence in the 400 block of Warley Street and took electronics and a firearm, Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in a media advisory.

The grand larceny and assault and battery charges stem from an incident on Aug. 7 when Cade allegedly hit the victim with a metal pipe during an argument, then let the scene in the victim’s vehicle, according to the advisory.

Anyone with information regarding Cade's location is asked to contact Cpl. Herman with the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or therman@cityofflorence.com.