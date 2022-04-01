Florence Police charge four juveniles with having gun at Williams Middle School

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Four juveniles have been arrested by Florence Police officers and charged with possessing a weapon on school grounds.

At about 10 am. school resource officers at Williams Middle School detained the four after school officials were notified of a gun by a student, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

"Officers and staff located the firearm and detained the juveniles without incident," according to the release. "There were no reports of the firearm being displayed at the school."