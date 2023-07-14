FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police Thursday arrested a Latta man and charged him with human trafficking after Florence Police Special Investigations Unit found a victim near the intersection of Pine and Irby streets.

"Agents provided care to the victim and further investigated their discovery. Agents determined that the victim had been assaulted and sexually trafficked," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in a release on the arrest.

Bobby Deparis Brown, 47, of 125 Rowell Circle, Latta, was charged with human trafficking, driving without a South Carolina Driver's License and simple possession of marijuana, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

Brown remains at the Florence County Detention Center where is being held without bond.

The Street Crimes Unit of the Florence County Sheriff's Office assisted with this operation.