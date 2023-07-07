FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police Thursday night arrested a man and charged him with two counts of arson in the third degree following a series of fires along Pamplico Highway.

Florence Police responded at about 10:30 p.m. to the 800 block of Pamplico Highway to a report of an outside fire and arrived to find several small fires in the landscaped areas of Pamplico Highway and Mountain Laurel Court and a fire in a dumpster behind an adjacent business, according to a release from the agency.

Florence police officers and firefighters quickly extinguished the fires, which caused neither injuries nor significant damage.

"Officers located Richard Allen Berardo in the area and detained him. After the investigation, officers charged Mr. Berardo with arson in the third degree and transported him to the Florence County Detention Center," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in the release on the incident.