Florence Police charge pair in Thursday car burglaries

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two people have been arrested and charged with 42 counts of breaking into a motor vehicle following a string of break ins near Pine Forest Drive, Kinloch Court and Jefferson Drive early Thursday morning.

"Officers obtained information that led them to the 500 block of Howard Street, just outside the city limits," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in a release on the arrests. "Officers met with Florence County Sheriff’s deputies to continue the investigation, and later arrested Davione Jaquan Cottingham and a juvenile at the scene. Mr. Cottingham was transported to the Florence County Detention Center. The juvenile was taken to DJJ in Columbia."

Each were charged and Cottingham remains in custody in lieu of $16,000 bond.

"Investigators believe that these subjects, and other groups responsible for thefts from vehicles, have been targeting vehicles that may contain firearms or drugs," Brandt wrote in the release. "The Florence Police Department wants to remind you to bring firearms, prescriptions, and other valuables in from your vehicles. Do not play a part in area violence, secure your firearms appropriately."