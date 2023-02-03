FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police have charged a second person in connection with the Sept. 17 hit-and-run death of a Kentrey Levar White-Long following a rollover collision at the intersection of Church Street and June Lane.

"Officers with the Florence Police Department, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division (Thursday) arrested Devin Rashad Burgess on McCurdy Road regarding outstanding warrants," Florence Police Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in a releas on the arrest.

"Mr. Burgess’ charges of hit and run resulting in death, failure to render aid, driving under suspension for DUI 1st offense, criminal conspiracy, accessory after the fact to a Class B Felony, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and felon in possession of ammunition" all in connection with the fatal crash.

"At approximately 2:49 a.m. on 09/17/2022, officers from the Florence Police Department responded to a single-car rollover collision on Church Street near June Lane. Officers learned that Kentrey Levar White-Long, the driver of that vehicle, was standing in the roadway after the initial crash and was struck by the suspect’s vehicle. Officers responded to Ingram Street and Lawson Street and found Mr. White-Long, deceased on the road, where his body dislodged from the vehicle," Brandt wrote in the release.

"Investigators allege that Quandelin Washington, Zae’Kwon Lataveon Washington, and Devin Rashad Burgess conspired to mislead investigators by Zae’Kwon Washington falsely taking responsibility for the collision and receiving money in return," according to the release.

"Investigators initially charged Zae’Kwon Lataveon Washington with hit and run involving death but had that charge dismissed due to the new information and evidence collected during the investigation," Brandt wrote in the release. "Investigators obtained an additional warrant on Mr. Washington for Criminal Conspiracy and Accessory After the Fact to a Class B Felony for his alleged role in this incident."

"Quandelin Washington was released from custody on 09/28/2022 on a $100,000 surety bond. Zae’Kwon Lataveon Washington was released from custody on 09/30/2022 on a $5,000 surety bond," according to the release.