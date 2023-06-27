FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police have arrested two additional people in connection with the April 21 Wilson Road shoting death of Hakeen Devon Barr.

Investigators June 26 arrested Quincy Jamaal Cain on outstanding warrants that included one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and conspiracy, according to a release form the Florence Police Department.

June 12 investigators arrested a juvenile in the same incident. The juvenile faces one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and conspiracy, according to the release. The juvenile was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

At approximately 10:48 pm April 21, Florence Police officers responded to the 100 block of Wilson Road regarding a shooting and located Barr dead at the scene. Another person was transported to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

Capt. Mike Brandt of the Florence police said Tedric Tyrone Jackson Jr. was arrested June 8 on Whitehall Circle by police officers assisted by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.