Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler named public servant of the year

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler is the 2021 recipient of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and Francis Marion University Public Servant of the Year award.
Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin presented the second annual Public Servant of the Year award to Heidler at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce outlook luncheon held Wednesday at the Florence Center.
The award was created in 2019 by the chamber and Francis Marion University to honor a chamber member from the nonprofit or government sectors. The inaugural award was presented to Florence-Darlington Technical College interim President Ed Bethea.
Myers Ervin said she considered it to be a great honor to present the award to Heidler.
“If you do not know what law enforcement represents, you need to take the time to meet our chief,” Myers Ervin said. “He’s a person whether he’s in uniform or out of uniform, he serves the city wonderfully.”
She added that Heidler had communicated well with the community and that he was counted as a friend.
“There’s not a lot of places in the country that can say that,” Myers Ervin said.
Heidler attempted to get the award and walk away from the podium without speaking but was encouraged to do so by Myers Ervin.
“Leadership is only as good as the people that you lead,” Heidler said. “I can only tell you that I have probably the greatest people to work with in the state of South Carolina and certainly the city of Florence.”
Heidler shared a story about an officer who was called to check on a group of people picking up litter. He said that when the shift supervisor went by, he found the officer was helping to pick up litter.
“Those are the kind of officers that we have in the Florence Police Department,” Heidler said. “It’s not simply because of my leadership. It’s because of buy-in by the command staff, by everybody around me that understands the link that we have to have to the city and the people in this city.”
Heidler added that the city’s officers work every day to make the city the safest city in the state.