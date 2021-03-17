Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler named public servant of the year

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler is the 2021 recipient of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and Francis Marion University Public Servant of the Year award.

Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin presented the second annual Public Servant of the Year award to Heidler at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce outlook luncheon held Wednesday at the Florence Center.

The award was created in 2019 by the chamber and Francis Marion University to honor a chamber member from the nonprofit or government sectors. The inaugural award was presented to Florence-Darlington Technical College interim President Ed Bethea.

Myers Ervin said she considered it to be a great honor to present the award to Heidler.

“If you do not know what law enforcement represents, you need to take the time to meet our chief,” Myers Ervin said. “He’s a person whether he’s in uniform or out of uniform, he serves the city wonderfully.”

She added that Heidler had communicated well with the community and that he was counted as a friend.

“There’s not a lot of places in the country that can say that,” Myers Ervin said.