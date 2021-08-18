 Skip to main content
Florence Police close Third Loop Road over barricaded suspect
Florence Police close Third Loop Road over barricaded suspect

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence's Third Loop Road is closed just east of Marsh Avenue while Florence Police negotiate with a barricaded suspect.

"Members of the Florence Police Department negotiations unit and emergency response team are on the scene of a barricaded subject at a residence in the 1100 block of Third Loop Road," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in a release on the situation.

Major neighborhoods affected include Inverness, Brigadoon and surrounding areas.

Motorists are requested to take alternate routes and to avoid Third Loop Road.

