Florence Police close Third Loop Road over barricaded suspect

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence's Third Loop Road is closed just east of Marsh Avenue while Florence Police negotiate with a barricaded suspect.
"Members of the Florence Police Department negotiations unit and emergency response team are on the scene of a barricaded subject at a residence in the 1100 block of Third Loop Road," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in a release on the situation.
Major neighborhoods affected include Inverness, Brigadoon and surrounding areas.
Motorists are requested to take alternate routes and to avoid Third Loop Road.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.