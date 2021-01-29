Florence Police, coroner's office investigate Levy Park death

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police and the Florence County Coroner's Office are investigating a death that may have occurred in East Florence overnight.
Florence Police responded shortly after 8 a.m. to a man-down report at Levy Park on Jeffords Street and discovered a body, said Capt. Mike Brandt.
Temperatures overnight dropped below freezing, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:53 a.m. the temperature at Florence Regional Airport -- near Jeffords Street, was 25 degrees.
The Florence County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released the identity of the victim.