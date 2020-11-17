Florence Police Department, Duke Energy join to protect customers from scams

FLORENCE, S.C. − Duke Energy and the Florence Police Department have joined forces with utilities across the continent to bring awareness to criminal scam tactics on the fifth annual Utility Scam Awareness Day on Nov. 18.

Utility Scam Awareness Day is part of the week-long International Scam Awareness Week, an advocacy and awareness campaign focused on educating customers and exposing the tactics used by scammers.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it’s absolutely critical to remind all utility customers to beware of impostors attempting to scam them,” said Mindy Taylor, government and community relations manager for Duke Energy. “We’ve made great progress as an industry in getting the word out the past few years, and the numbers continue to improve. But we must continue to keep our customers informed and aware, so they don’t become the next victims. Together, we can stop scams.”

Recognized annually, Utility Scam Awareness Day was created by Utilities United Against Scams (UUAS), a consortium of nearly 150 U.S. and Canadian electric, water, and natural gas companies and their respective trade associations.