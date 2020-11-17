Florence Police Department, Duke Energy join to protect customers from scams

FLORENCE, S.C. − Duke Energy and the Florence Police Department have joined forces with utilities across the continent to bring awareness to criminal scam tactics on the fifth annual Utility Scam Awareness Day on Nov. 18.
Utility Scam Awareness Day is part of the week-long International Scam Awareness Week, an advocacy and awareness campaign focused on educating customers and exposing the tactics used by scammers.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it’s absolutely critical to remind all utility customers to beware of impostors attempting to scam them,” said Mindy Taylor, government and community relations manager for Duke Energy. “We’ve made great progress as an industry in getting the word out the past few years, and the numbers continue to improve. But we must continue to keep our customers informed and aware, so they don’t become the next victims. Together, we can stop scams.”
Recognized annually, Utility Scam Awareness Day was created by Utilities United Against Scams (UUAS), a consortium of nearly 150 U.S. and Canadian electric, water, and natural gas companies and their respective trade associations.
Duke Energy – a founding member of UUAS – and the consortium’s other member companies have seen an increase in scam attempts appearing to take advantage of the uncertainty of the pandemic. In addition to the frequent impostor scam, some new tactics include bogus COVID-19 references to steal personal information. Although impostors continue to target utility customers, UUAS members and partners have succeeded in taking nearly 9,400 scam telephone numbers out of operation.
When the UUAS campaign started in 2016, more than 9 percent of Duke Energy customers who reported scams lost money, and so far this year less than 3 percent have reported falling for scams.
Support Local Journalism
In the first 10 months of 2020, about 3,800 Duke Energy customers in South Carolina reported scam attempts. Of these customers, 121 paid the scammers, which resulted in nearly $95,000 lost dollars. Across all states served by Duke Energy, that number is nearly $400,000, and the reason why more work needs to be done to get the word out.
The Florence Police Department investigates numerous reports of fraud each year, including this type of scams. Many of these scams play on the victim’s emotions “either being too good to be true” or threatening them with the loss of services, or even their freedom.
Common scam tactics include:
- Threat to disconnect: Scammers may aggressively tell a customer their utility bill is past due, and service will be disconnected — usually within an hour — if a payment is not made.
- Request for immediate payment: Scammers may instruct a customer to purchase a prepaid card, cryptocurrency, or to send funds via a mobile app to make a bill payment.
- Request for prepaid card or using certain mobile apps: Customers are instructed to pay with a prepaid debit card. The impostor asks the for the prepaid card’s number, which grants instant access to the card’s funds. More recently, customers have also been instructed to send a payment through a mobile app. Duke Energy currently does not accept payments through the Cash App, Venmo or Zelle apps. However, customers can make payments on Duke Energy’s mobile app available in the Apple App Store for iOS and the Google Play Store for Android.
- Personal information: During the COVID-19 crisis, criminals are promising to mail refund checks for overpayments on their accounts if they can confirm their personal data, including birthdays and, in some cases, Social Security numbers. Duke Energy will apply refunds as a credit to customers’ accounts and will not contact customers to verify personal information by phone, email or in person in order to mail a check.
Protect yourself:
- Customers should never purchase a prepaid card to avoid service interruption. Utility companies do not specify how customers should make a bill payment and always offer a variety of ways to pay a bill, including online payments, phone payments, automatic bank drafts, mail, or in person.
- If someone threatens immediate service interruption, customers should be aware. Customers with past due accounts receive multiple advanced notices, typically by mail and in their regular monthly bill. Utilities will never notify of a disconnection in one hour or less.
- If customers suspect someone is trying to scam them, they should hang up, delete the email, or shut the door. The utility should be contacted immediately at the number on the most recent monthly bill or on the utility’s official website, not the phone number the scammer provides. If customers ever feel that they are in physical danger, they should call 9-1-1.
Visit duke-energy.com/stopscams for more information.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.