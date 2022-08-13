Florence Police Department's Unity with the Community celebration has last stop

FLORENCE, S.C. — Children’s shrieks of excitement rang in the air, the aroma of chili wafted through the park, groovy melodies played, and a book bag giveaway took place to make sure children had enough supplies for school.

The Florence Police Department hosted a Unity with the Community celebration at Northwest Park Saturday to bridge the gap of distrust between police officers and the community.

There were nine agencies at the event: the Pee Dee Coalition, the Housing Authority of Florence, the Blood Connection, the National Guard, SC Works, the South Carolina Human Affairs Commission, Florence County Emergency Management, Man 2 Man, and the Florence Fire Department.

The event was created by Cpl. Oscar Merchant, who works in the police department’s community relations office and serves on the department’s community action team.

Merchant said his goal was to get back in contact with the community. He said the variety of agencies was available to serve any need a member of the community had.

“COVID-19 caused a distance between the police and the community,” Merchant said. “With the issues we have been faced with in Florence, it is imperative that we get back in contact with the community.”

Merchant said he is hoping that as trust increases with police officials crime in the community will decrease.

“That is our goal,” Merchant said. “Statistics show that the more trust people have in the police, the less crime is committed in that area and that is what we are trying to accomplish.”

Merchant said he wants the community to trust the police, know that they’re going to do their job, and make the community a better place.

Merchant said Unity with the Community events have been done at Iola James Park and Levy Park. He said Northwest Park was the last stop.

“We are trying to show our faces in every part of Florence we have jurisdiction,” he said. “We are going everywhere and we try to make sure that area is safe. We truly want people to know who we are and to know that we are people just like them.”

Merchant said he wants the community to know the police officers that serve the City of Florence on a first name basis.

“We want people to know that we each have our own personalities and ways of doing things,” he said. “We are much more than a gun and a badge.”

Public servants like State Senator Mike Reichenbach and Florence City Councilman Chaquez T. McCall showed their support for the celebration.

Reichenbach said it was important for him to be at this event because events like these matter.

“It matters hearing from the community we serve and as a public servant I always tell people this is your seat and this is your community,” he said. “The best way for us to represent you is for us to hear what is on your mind.”

Reichenbach said this country needs civil discourse, people talking with each other, and fellowshipping, he said it is what makes us the nation we are.

McCall said this event was a display of unity. “This event shows that we all have a stake in the betterment of our communities,” McCall said. “Let’s all come together, talk, eat some food, and socialize. Let’s show the community that we are together and that we all want to combat the violence that is going on.”

TaWanda Epps of SC Works said SC Works was an important part of the community because it matches people who are looking for work with employers.

“We want the community to know that we are there and there is a way for you to gain employment,” Epps said. “We are there to provide the resources they need to earn self-sufficient wages and start a career.”

Epps said it is all about partnership.

“With everything going on in the world, everyone has a negative outlook on police officers,” she said. “This day shows that it takes all of us to create a functioning community. There is unity in the community and we are all working to make Florence a better place.”

Craig Lightfoot with the Man 2 Man initiative said bettering fathers in turn creates a better community.

“It is important to network and see the faces of the people we serve,” he said. “A father is the protector of the home and when he is not there, a part of the home is neglected. When we equip our fathers with the right tools they can step in and redirect the trajectory of the household.”