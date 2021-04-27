Florence Police file 56 counts of attempted murder in Monday night shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Four people face 14 counts of attempted murder each following a drive-by shooting that damaged five homes that contained 14 total people.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Florence Police responded shortly after 11 p.m to the 900 block of Christopher Lane to a shots fired report and encountered a "suspicious vehicle" fleeing from the area, according to a report from the Florence Police Department.

"Officers detained the four occupants, Di'Ronique Anondre Xavier Rainey, Sha'Dia Al'Niqua Colman, Devon Alexander Malachi and Xavier Tyvon Malachi and reportedly located four firearms inside the vehicle," according to the agency's release.

"Subsequent to the investigation, officers arrested Di'Ronique Anondre Xavier Rainey, Sha'Dia Al'Niqua Colman, Devon Alexander Malachi and Xavier Tyvon Malachi and charged each with fourteen (14) counts of attempted murder, one (1) count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and One (1) count of conspiracy. Sha'Dia Al'Niqua Colman was also charged with improper lights. All four subjects were transported to the Florence County Detention Center.

All four were denied bond on the attempted murder chages, according to the release.