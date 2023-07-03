FLORENCE, S.C. — After the city of Florence’s Community Development Committee announced in May that it would be pressuring landlords to evict criminal tenants, the police department has been steadily growing the city’s rental registry.

Established in 2020, the registry helps the city keep track of which properties are being rented out and who the landlords are. Landlords are required to have a representative close by, inspect their property to make sure it is up to code and make sure that their property is free of crime.

Oscar Merchant, a code enforcement officer for the city of Florence, said at a Community Development Committee meeting on June 28 that many people in the community, police officers included, were not aware that all landlords need to be on the registry. Now, when officers need to go to a rental property multiple times, they make sure the property is on the registry.

“It has not been a terribly easy process, but easier than I thought it was going to be,” Merchant said. “As all laws, if it continues to grow, it’s going to get better over time, but right now it’s working out really well.”

The list helps police and the city’s code enforcement to get in touch with landlords that either are neglecting their properties or have properties that criminals work out of, he said.

After the Community Development Committee’s announcement on May 19, Committee Chair and Councilwoman Lethonia Barnes said she had a number of calls from residents telling her that, by pressuring landlords to evict criminals, the city was setting itself up for a lawsuit.

However, the ordinance that allows the city to do this is the rental registry, which she said was passed before any of the three Community Development Committee members were on the City Council.

“We did not invent the rule, we just pointed to the fact that there are some rules that were already in place that were not enforced,” Barnes said.

Florence is not the only city in South Carolina with such an ordinance, she said. According to Deputy City Manager Scotty Davis, Columbia has a similar registry and uses it in similar ways.

The rental registry helps renters because one of its main purposes is to mediate between renters and landlords on issues of livability, Davis said.

If a landlord claims the property is up to the city’s code and has no major problems, but the renter says the property does have problems, city officials can help work out a solution because they will have the landlord’s contact information through the registry.

Davis said the registry and the city’s building codes also help to encourage investment in the city because the investors know the properties nearby will be held to a minimum standard.

All rental properties must be listed in the registry, even if the landlord rents out only one property. For those who rent out four or more, a business license is also required.