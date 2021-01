FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was shot and killed Saturday night on the 700 block of Carver Street in Florence.

Police responded to reports of the shooting at 8:53 p.m. and arrived to find the victim dead in the road, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

The Florence County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released the victim's identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Jcantey@cityofflorence.com.