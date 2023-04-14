FLORENCE, S.C. -- A man was found dead on Williams Boulevard after Florence Police responded to a reported shooting.
Offiers responded at 9:50 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of Tallulah Street and Williams Boulevard where they located the victim.
This slaying is under investigation by the Florence County Coroner's Office and Florence Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. T. Herman of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or therman@cityofflorence.com with any information regarding this incident.