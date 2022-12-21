 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence Police investigate Hollings Avenue shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting in the 1200 block of Hollings Avenue.

Florence Police responded to a reported shortly before 2 p.m. to the area and saw a vehicle that matched the description given by the reporting caller and attempted to stop the vehicle, according to a release from the agency.

Officers took into custody the two vehicle occupants while a third person fled into a house in the 1000 block of Middleton Avenue. Officers then surrounded the house and called out the suspect who was taken into custody without further incident, according to the release.

No one was injured in the shooting and the investigation continues, according to the release.

