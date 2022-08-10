 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence Police investigate shooting death

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in a house on Maxwell Street.

Florence Police responded about 1:29 p.m. to a residence in the 1100 block of Maxwell Street to a reported shooting with a victim, according to a release from the agency.

Officers found the shooting victim in the house.

This incident is now under investigation by the Florence Police Department and the Florence County Coroners Office.

Anyone with information on the slaying is asked to contact Corporal T. Herman of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Therman@cityofflorence.com.

