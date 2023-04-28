FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence police are investigating a late Thursday night shooting at a South Irby Street bar.

Officers responded at 11:30 p.m. to Creekside Bar and Grill to a report of a man with a gun and, en route, were told that a shooting had taken place and there was a wounded person at the scene.

Officers located the person, who was taken by medics with Florence County EMS to a hospital. The person's injuries were not life-threatening, according to the Florence Police Department.

The shooter, though, had left the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Cpl. M. Frye of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Mfrye@cityofflorence.com.