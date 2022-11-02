 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Florence Police investigate Wednesday morning home-invasion robbery

  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are instigating a Wednesday morning home-invasion type robbery that took place in the 500 block of Stackley Street.

According to a release from the agency, officers determined that two black males forced the victim into a residence and took electronics. One suspect was armed but no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

A K-9 team and members of the department's emergency response team searched the area and attempted to track the suspect but failed to locate them.

The department asks that anyone with information on this incident contact Cpl. G. Oliver at 843-665-3191 or goliver@cityofflorence.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

South Korea vows tough action as anger rises over Halloween crush

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert