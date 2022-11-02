Florence Police investigate Wednesday morning home-invasion robbery

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are instigating a Wednesday morning home-invasion type robbery that took place in the 500 block of Stackley Street.

According to a release from the agency, officers determined that two black males forced the victim into a residence and took electronics. One suspect was armed but no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

A K-9 team and members of the department's emergency response team searched the area and attempted to track the suspect but failed to locate them.

The department asks that anyone with information on this incident contact Cpl. G. Oliver at 843-665-3191 or goliver@cityofflorence.com.