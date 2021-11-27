 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence Police investigating early Saturday morning shooting
0 Comments

Florence Police investigating early Saturday morning shooting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a vehicle which may have been involved in an early Saturday morning shooting.

At about 1:07 a.m. Florence Police officers responded to 207 West Lucas Street to a reported shooting and determined that one victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and attempted to drive himself to a Florence area hospital, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

"Officers met with the victim a few blocks away and EMS transported the victim to the hospital," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in a release on the incident.

Florence Police are looking for a burgundy Nissan Altima, according to the release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WHO designates new COVID strain Omicron as ‘variant of concern’

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert