Florence Police investigating early Saturday morning shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a vehicle which may have been involved in an early Saturday morning shooting.

At about 1:07 a.m. Florence Police officers responded to 207 West Lucas Street to a reported shooting and determined that one victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and attempted to drive himself to a Florence area hospital, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

"Officers met with the victim a few blocks away and EMS transported the victim to the hospital," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in a release on the incident.

Florence Police are looking for a burgundy Nissan Altima, according to the release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com.