Florence Police investigating early Tuesday morning drive-by shooting

STAFF REPORTS
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are asking for the public's assistance to identify the owner and driver of a white or light color Chevrolet or GMC Z71 pickup that was possibly involved in a early Tuesday morning drive-by shooting.
Florence Police responded at 1:52 a.m. to the 2800 Block of Boardwalk for a shots fired call and arrived to find one building and four cars had been damaged, but nobody injured, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Herman of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Therman@cityofflorence.com.
