 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence Police investigating early Tuesday morning drive-by shooting
0 comments

Florence Police investigating early Tuesday morning drive-by shooting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Drive-By Shooting

Florence Police are asking for the public's assistance to identify the owner and driver of a white or light color Chevrolet or GMC Z71 pickup that was possibly involved in a early Tuesday morning drive-by shooting.

 FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are asking for the public's assistance to identify the owner and driver of a white or light color Chevrolet or GMC Z71 pickup that was possibly involved in a early Tuesday morning drive-by shooting.

Florence Police responded at 1:52 a.m. to the 2800 Block of Boardwalk for a shots fired call and arrived to find one building and four cars had been damaged, but nobody injured, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Herman of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Therman@cityofflorence.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Heavy snowfall has blanketed central Athens

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Florence One Schools to return to modified year round calendar in 2021-2022

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools students could be returning to class on Aug. 2. The Florence One Schools unanimously voted Thursday evening to approve a 2021-2022 district calendar proposed by Superintendent Richard O'Malley. The calendar calls for registration to be held from July 19-23 and teachers to report to work on July 26, one week before students arrive.

+2
Bryan Braddock wins Florence City Council District 3 runoff
Local News

Bryan Braddock wins Florence City Council District 3 runoff

FLORENCE, S.C. – Tuesday night was busy for the Braddock family but ultimately successful. Bryan Braddock and his wife, Tracey, escorted their daughter, Haley, through the Florence Christian School senior night processional shortly after 7 p.m. While Braddock was escorting his daughter around the court, his campaign managers determined that he had won the District 3 runoff against Robby Hill. 

Lashonda Nesmith Jackson: two down, one to go
Local News

Lashonda Nesmith Jackson: two down, one to go

FLORENCE, S.C. – Lashonda Nesmith Jackson has won two elections and hopes to win a third to become the District 1 representative on the Florence City Council. Nesmith Jackson received 351, or 59.29%, of the 592 ballots cast to defeat Joey McMillan in the District 1 Democratic primary runoff election Tuesday night. She advances to the March 30 general election where she will face Republican William Schofield.

Local News

Lindsey Graham joins Bernie Sanders to question Joe Biden's office of management and budget pick

WASHINGTON, D.C. – South Carolina's senior senator joined forces with Sen. Bernie Sanders to question the record of Joe Biden's pick for director of the Office of Management and Budget. Sen. Lindsey Graham, the ranking Republican on the Senate budget committee, questioned Neera Tanden during a confirmation hearing before the budget committee Tuesday morning on a proposed minimum wage increase to $15 and Biden's immigration plan. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert