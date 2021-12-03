 Skip to main content
Florence Police investigating Friday afternoon Roosevelt Street shooting
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are asking for the public's assistance in the investigation of a Friday afternoon shooting.

At 1 p.m. officers responded to Dixie and Harrell streets in regards to a shooting victim. Officers located the victim and they were transported to a Florence area hospital by medics with Florence County EMS.

The shooting, according to investigators, took place on Roosevelt Street near Dickman Street.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Corporal Scott of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or tsscott@cityofflorence.com.

