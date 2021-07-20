 Skip to main content
Florence police investigating shooting on Stackley Street
FLORENCE, S.C. – A shooting victim was hospitalized Tuesday evening in Florence after an incident in the 500 block of Stackley Street.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., Florence police officers responded to the 500 block of Commander Street in reference to a shooting victim. Officers found a victim who was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers learned that a black male in a sedan called the victim over to his vehicle in the 500 block of Stackley Street, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. As the victim approached the vehicle, the man in the sedan began shooting and then fled the area in the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Cpl. Scott of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Tsscott@cityofflorence.com.

