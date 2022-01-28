Florence Police investigating Thursday night June Lane shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was "seriously injured" in a spray of gunfire Thursday night in the 1000 block of June Lane in Florence.

Florence Police responded at 7:05 p.m. to the reported shooting and found the victim upon arrival. A building and a vehicle were also damaged in the shooting, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

The victim was transported by medics with Florence County EMS to a Florence area hospital for treatment.

Investigators have asked that anyone with information on the incident contact Cpl G. Oliver of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or goliver@cityofflorence.com with any information regarding this incident.