 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence Police investigating Thursday night June Lane shooting
0 Comments

Florence Police investigating Thursday night June Lane shooting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was "seriously injured" in a spray of gunfire Thursday night in the 1000 block of June Lane in Florence.

Florence Police responded at 7:05 p.m. to the reported shooting and found the victim upon arrival. A building and a vehicle were also damaged in the shooting, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

The victim was transported by medics with Florence County EMS to a Florence area hospital for treatment.

Investigators have asked that anyone with information on the incident contact Cpl G. Oliver of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or goliver@cityofflorence.com with any information regarding this incident.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nuland: Ball now in Russia's court

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert