Florence Police investigating Tuesday morning shooting death

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance as they investigate a shooting death.
Police at about 2:06 a.m. were dispatched to the 200 block of Lucas Street to a "man down" report and found the victim in the roadway with apparent gunshot wounds.
A witness told officers they saw the victim walking along the side of the road and then collapse into the road, Capt. Mike Brands said through a release on the death.
The shooting took place at a different location, Brandt said.
The police department and Florence County Coroner's Office are investigating the death.
The coroner hasn't yet released the victim's identity.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-374-6372).
