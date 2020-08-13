You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence Police investigating Wednesday night Cherokee Road shooting
0 comments

Florence Police investigating Wednesday night Cherokee Road shooting

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance in a shooting and crash late Wednesday night on Cherokee Road.

Florence Police were dispatched to the intersection of Mimosa Drive and Cherokee Road about 10:20 p.m. and, en route, were notified of a crash at the intersection of Cashua Drive and Evans Street, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

At the crash scene officers found the driver of one of the vehicles had been shot. That person was transported by medics with Florence County EMS to a Florence area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Capt. Mike Brandt said the two incidents are likely related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Francis Marion University bringing health science program to downtown Florence

  • +3

FLORENCE, S.C. — The former location of Circle Park will be redeveloped by Francis Marion University. The Florence City Council unanimously voted Monday afternoon to approve the second and final reading of an ordinance authorizing the conveyance of properties located at 601 Gregg Ave. and 619 Gregg Ave. to and a conditional grant and development agreement with Francis Marion University to develop a facility for a health science and medical education program. 

Jordan Hudson charged with Darlington County shooting
Local News

Jordan Hudson charged with Darlington County shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Darlington County man faces a charge of attempted murder following a shooting on Sunday evening. Jordan Hudson, 27, has been charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for a shooting in the area of the 2200 block of North Center Road.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert