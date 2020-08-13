Florence Police investigating Wednesday night Cherokee Road shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance in a shooting and crash late Wednesday night on Cherokee Road.
Florence Police were dispatched to the intersection of Mimosa Drive and Cherokee Road about 10:20 p.m. and, en route, were notified of a crash at the intersection of Cashua Drive and Evans Street, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.
At the crash scene officers found the driver of one of the vehicles had been shot. That person was transported by medics with Florence County EMS to a Florence area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the release.
Capt. Mike Brandt said the two incidents are likely related.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
