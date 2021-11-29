 Skip to main content
Florence Police looking for burgundy Nissan in shooting investigation
Florence Police looking for burgundy Nissan in shooting investigation

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police investigators have released a photo of a vehicle that may have been involved in an early Saturday morning shooting.

Florence Police responded at about 1:07 a.m. to the Speedy Mart at 207 West Lucas Street to a reported shooting and there learned that one victim suffered non-life-threatening and had attempted to drive himself to a Florence area hospital, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

Officers met the victim a couple blocks away and he was transported to the hospital by medics with Florence County EMS.

In association with the shooting police are looking for a burgundy Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Sgt. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com.

