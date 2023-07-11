FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man wanted on two counts of attempted murder turned himself in to police Friday morning.

Andre Dranell Robinson, 36, of 1342 Brittany Drive, Apt. B, is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the June 28 shooting at the 2401 West Palmetto Street Refuel Store, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

"At approximately 10:21 pm, officers from the Florence Police Department responded to the Refuel convenience store regarding a shooting incident and learned that two black males exchanged gunfire during a brief encounter at the fuel pumps. Both parties left the scene and later transported themselves to area hospitals with reported non-life-threatening injuries," according to the police department's release.

Investigation into the incident continues and other arrests are possible, according to the release.