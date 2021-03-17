Florence Police narcotics investigation ends in seizure of drugs, gun

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A narcotics investigation and a traffic stop in Florence's College Park neighborhood Wednesday resulted in the seizure of drugs and a shotgun.

While officers with the Florence Police Department's Special Investigations Unit were conducting the investigation of a residence in the subdivision they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was leaving the residence, according to a release issued by the agency.

As a result of the traffic stop, officers "recovered a small amount of suspected marijuana and suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms," according to the release.

Officers then focused on the residence where they "seized suspected marijuana, a large quantity of suspected THC gummies labeled 'THC edibles,' suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms, numerous dosage units of suspected LSD, suspected DMT (dimethyltryptamine) hallucinogenic powder, a small quantity of suspected MDMA, seven jars of suspected manufactured (homemade) THC edible oils, a large quantity of suspected Alprazolam / clonazepam (Xanax), a small quantity of suspected ketamine, numerous drug packaging materials and paraphernalia, as well as a 12 gauge shotgun," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in the release on the investigation.

Brandt said the investigation is ongoing and that charges are "likely to be filed in the near future."