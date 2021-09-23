Florence Police obtain warrants against suspect in Tuesday bank robbery

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators have identified a suspect and obtained warrants in the Tuesday morning armed robbery of a Florence bank.

Hugh Douglas Dentler is charged with bank robbery, four counts of kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

Florence Police responded to the Second Loop Road branch of Anderson Brothers Bank at 8:17 a.m. Tuesday to a report that a while man dressed in camouflage entered the bank, demanded money at gunpoint and fled the scene on foot.

Dentler is currently in custody at the Marlboro County Detention Center on unrelated charges and will, in the future, be transferred to Florence County for an initial appearance and bond hearing on the charges.