Florence police officers catch burglary suspect

FLORENCE, S.C. – A man who authorities say allegedly broke into the front door of a South Cashua Drive residence and was armed with a machete and a BB gun was arrested Wednesday by Florence police officers.

Charles McArthur Brogdon was taken into custody without incident on Interstate 95.

He was charged with burglary in the first degree, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, failure to stop for blue lights and simple possession of marijuana. He was taken to the Florence County Detention Center.

Shortly before 11 a.m., Florence police officers went to a residence in the 700 block of South Cashua Drive in response to a burglary report.

Officers were given a vehicle description of the fleeing suspect and located the vehicle on West Palmetto Street.

The vehicle failed to stop for blue lights and proceeded south on Interstate 95, according to Florence police. The vehicle was stopped in traffic near mile marker 147, and Brogdon was taken into custody without incident.