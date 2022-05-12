 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence Police: One person killed at inn, second person in custody

  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police have one person in custody as they investigate a Wednesday night death at the Colonial Inn on South Irby Street in Florence.

Police responded about 9 p.m. to a report of a person screaming for help, according to a release from the agency.

Upon arrival they had to force their way into a hotel room where they found one person, dead. Officers took the other occupant of the room into custody.

"There is no further threat to the community at this time," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in the release on the death.

The incident is under investigation by the police department and the Florence County Coroner's Office.

Brandt said additional information would be made available today.

