Florence police pursuit ends in crash, arrests

FLORENCE, S.C. — A police pursuit went awry for the pursued Wednesday afternoon and ended in a crash, an attempted carjacking, a foot chase, a crawl under a business and, finally, two arrests.

About 1 p.m. Florence police officers saw a silver Mercedes speeding on South Irby Street near Pineland Drive. They attempted to make a traffic stop but the car, which officers discovered later was reported stolen from another jurisdiction, failed to stop, according to the Florence Police Department.

"The suspect vehicle collided with a utility trailer in a parking lot at the corner of Palmetto and Warley streets and the driver fled on foot," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in a media advisory. "The suspect then attempted to carjack a couple in an adjacent parking lot and then continued on foot across Palmetto Street as officers approached. The suspect hid in the crawlspace under a business on Covington Street but surrendered to officers a short time later without incident."

"Twain S. Grisette was identified as the driver and was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights – third or more offense, leaving the scene with property damage, driving under suspension – third or more offense, carjacking, burglary in the second degree and possession of cocaine base, according to advisory.

"The passenger, Taylor Kwiatkowski, remained in the vehicle after the collision and was also arrested. She was charged with possession of cocaine base and being under the influence of narcotics."

Florence County Sheriff’s Office deputies and troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to assist. The Highway Patrol investigated the crash.