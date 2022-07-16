 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence police Saturday respond to Levy Park, grill some hot dogs and meet the neighbors

FLORENCE, S.C.

Hot dogs, chips and drinks were front and center Saturday for the Florence Police Department’s Unity with the Community at Levy Park, but there was more.

Pee Dee Mental Health and Pee Dee Coalition were both on hand as part of their community outreach programs while McDonald’s was on hand with goody bags and Sav-a-lot was there, at least in spirit, with the hot dogs the police department grilled and served.

“This isn’t about responding out to what’s going on, it’s about us getting to know you and you getting to trust us,” said Cpl. Oscar Merchant, who works in the department’s community relations office and serves on the department’s community action team.

“The community is our biggest asset. We can’t do this alone. The community is our eyes and ears,” Merchant said.

Saturday’s event was the first of three planned — with the second to be at Iola Jones Park and the third at Northwest Community Park.

