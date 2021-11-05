 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence police search for missing autistic 16-year-old
0 Comments
top story breaking

Florence police search for missing autistic 16-year-old

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brandon Robinson

Brandon Robinson

 Jimmy Cantey

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a juvenile reported missing Friday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Brandon Robinson, 16, reported missing by his family members, was last seen in the 1000 block of Clement Street. He is autistic.

He is a black male, 5’04”, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, and colorful shoes.

Anyone with information on Mr. Cooper’s location is asked to contact Sgt. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Witness at Kenosha trial describes chaotic scene

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Van crashes into Florence accounting office
Local News

Van crashes into Florence accounting office

FLORENCE, S.C. – A van crashed into an accounting office Wednesday afternoon. Florence Police officers and Florence firefighters were called to Holt and Holt Accounting, 1520 American Dr., at around 2 p.m., Wednesday, for a vehicle versus building collision. 

Toney Moore wins Florence County Council District 6 special election
Local News

Toney Moore wins Florence County Council District 6 special election

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Republicans will once again have a 6-3 advantage on the Florence County Council. Republican Toney Moore received 556 votes, or 65.03%, to defeat Democrat Louis Ashley who received 299 votes or 34.97% to win the election to fill the remaining year of H. Steven DeBerry's four year term on the county council. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert