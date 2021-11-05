Florence police search for missing autistic 16-year-old

STAFF REPORTS
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a juvenile reported missing Friday.
Brandon Robinson, 16, reported missing by his family members, was last seen in the 1000 block of Clement Street. He is autistic.
He is a black male, 5’04”, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, and colorful shoes.
Anyone with information on Mr. Cooper’s location is asked to contact Sgt. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com.
