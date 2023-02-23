FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a suspect in the Valentine's Day shooting death of Dwayne Leon Bines.

"Investigators from the Florence Police Department have obtained arrest warrants of murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime against Antonio Williamson, AKA “BOC,” according to a release from the agency.

Florence Police spent much of Thursday searching for Williamson, according to the release.

At approximately 1:17 p.m. that night, officers responded to the area of Ingram Street and Cannon Street regarding several reports of shots fired. Officers located the shooting scene in the 700 block of Carver Street and learned that a victim, Bines, was transported by a third party to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Contact Cpl. M Frye of the Florence Police Department with any information regarding this incident at 843-665-3191 or mfrye@cityofflorence.com. Information may also be given through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).